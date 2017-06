MUMBAI Feb 2 Indian shares provisionally rose 0.6 percent on Thursday after strong manufacturing data, both in India and other major economies, bolstered risk appetite among investors.

The 30-share BSE index provisionally added 105.04 points to 17,405.62, with 20 of its components rising.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally added 0.7 percent to 5,269.90. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)