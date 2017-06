MUMBAI Feb 6 Indian shares provisionally closed up 0.41 percent on Monday, bolstered by surprisingly robust U.S. jobs data that added to investor confidence about a turnaround in the global economy.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended up 71.71 points at 17,676.67, with 19 of its components advancing.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally closed up 0.57 percent to 5,356. (Reporting by Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)