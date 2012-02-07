MUMBAI Feb 7 Indian shares provisionally closed down 0.5 percent on Tuesday, as investors booked profits after the main index rallied 5 percent over five sessions.

The 30-share BSE index provisionally closed down 85.11 points at 17,622.20, with 21 of its components declining.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally ended down 0.52 percent at 5,333.60. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra)