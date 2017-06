MUMBAI Jan 9 Indian shares provisionally fell 0.26 percent on Monday as investors sold in nervous trade on worries of sluggish domestic growth that would further hit corporate earnings starting later this week.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended down 41.25 points at 15,807.55 with 14 of its components in the negative territory.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally fell 0.05 percent to 4,744.35. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)