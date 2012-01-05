Indian shares fall ahead of inflation, output data
June 12 Indian shares ended lower on Monday as recent outperformers including lenders such as ICICI Bank fell amid caution ahead of inflation and industrial output data, due later in the day.
MUMBAI Jan 5 Indian shares rose 0.4 percent early on Thursday, with ONGC up 1 percent after the state-run explorer said it found four new potential hydrocarbon reserves in the country's west and northeast.
At 9:18 a.m. (0348 GMT), the benchmark 30-share BSE index was up 0.37 percent at 15,941.63, with 27 of its components rising.
The 50-share NSE index was 0.26 percent up at 4,761.80. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
June 12 Indian shares ended lower on Monday as recent outperformers including lenders such as ICICI Bank fell amid caution ahead of inflation and industrial output data, due later in the day.
June 12 Indian shares fell on Monday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers including lenders ahead of inflation data due later in the day, while sentiment was cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting this week.