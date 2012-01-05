MUMBAI Jan 5 Indian shares rose 0.4 percent early on Thursday, with ONGC up 1 percent after the state-run explorer said it found four new potential hydrocarbon reserves in the country's west and northeast.

At 9:18 a.m. (0348 GMT), the benchmark 30-share BSE index was up 0.37 percent at 15,941.63, with 27 of its components rising.

The 50-share NSE index was 0.26 percent up at 4,761.80. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)