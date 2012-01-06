MUMBAI Jan 6 Indian shares opened down 0.5 percent on Friday as investors were wary about sluggish quarterly earnings expected this month and on renewed concerns about the euro zone debt troubles.

Kingfisher Airlines fell more than 11 percent after the country's aviation regulator asked the carrier to provide a specific timeline for getting its grounded aircraft back in the air and for its recapitalization efforts.

At 9:18 a.m. (0348 GMT), the benchmark 30-share BSE index was down 0.24 percent at 15,818.62 , with 22 of its components falling.

The 50-share NSE index was 0.36 percent down at 4,732.65. (Reporting by Nandita Bose)