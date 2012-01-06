BUZZ-India bank stocks fall after recent gains; farm loan waivers weigh
** Indian bank stocks fall, with the Nifty PSU bank index down as much as 1.34 pct, while the Nifty Bank index slips as much as 0.62 pct
MUMBAI Jan 6 Indian shares opened down 0.5 percent on Friday as investors were wary about sluggish quarterly earnings expected this month and on renewed concerns about the euro zone debt troubles.
Kingfisher Airlines fell more than 11 percent after the country's aviation regulator asked the carrier to provide a specific timeline for getting its grounded aircraft back in the air and for its recapitalization efforts.
At 9:18 a.m. (0348 GMT), the benchmark 30-share BSE index was down 0.24 percent at 15,818.62 , with 22 of its components falling.
The 50-share NSE index was 0.36 percent down at 4,732.65. (Reporting by Nandita Bose)
** Indian bank stocks fall, with the Nifty PSU bank index down as much as 1.34 pct, while the Nifty Bank index slips as much as 0.62 pct
June 9 Indian shares edged up on Friday, rebounding from losses earlier in the session as European shares showed a muted reaction to the U.K. elections that resulted in a hung parliament, but indexes still posted their first weekly fall in five.