MUMBAI Jan 10 Indian shares rose 1 percent in early trade on Tuesday, tracking firmer Asian markets and led by energy major Reliance Industries and software bellwether Infosys.

At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the benchmark 30-share BSE index was up 0.99 percent at 15,971.61, with 28 of its components gaining.

The 50-share NSE index was up 0.9 percent at 4,784.80. (Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)