NEW DELHI Jan 11 Indian shares rose in early trade on Wednesday with ICICI Bank and energy major Reliance Industries leading the gains.

At 9:23 a.m. (0353 GMT), the benchmark 30-share BSE index was up 0.15 percent at 16,192.21, with 16 of its components gaining.

The 50-share NSE index was up 0.13 percent at 4,855.60. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary)