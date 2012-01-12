BUZZ-India bank stocks fall after recent gains; farm loan waivers weigh
** Indian bank stocks fall, with the Nifty PSU bank index down as much as 1.34 pct, while the Nifty Bank index slips as much as 0.62 pct
MUMBAI Jan 12 Indian shares fell early on Thursday, dragged down by more than a 7 percent drop in software bellwether Infosys Ltd after the company cuts its full-year revenue outlook.
Infosys, India's second-largest software services exporter, reported a 33.3 percent rise in profit for the December quarter, but tempered its outlook because of the debt crisis in Europe, its second-biggest market.
At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was down 0.49 percent at 16,095.84 points with 7 its components trading in the red.
Infosys was down 6.25 percent at 2,650.25 rupees.
The 50-share NSE index was down 0.43 percent at 4,840.30 points. (Reporting by Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
