MUMBAI Jan 12 Indian shares fell early on Thursday, dragged down by more than a 7 percent drop in software bellwether Infosys Ltd after the company cuts its full-year revenue outlook.

Infosys, India's second-largest software services exporter, reported a 33.3 percent rise in profit for the December quarter, but tempered its outlook because of the debt crisis in Europe, its second-biggest market.

At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was down 0.49 percent at 16,095.84 points with 7 its components trading in the red.

Infosys was down 6.25 percent at 2,650.25 rupees.

The 50-share NSE index was down 0.43 percent at 4,840.30 points. (Reporting by Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)