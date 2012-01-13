MUMBAI Jan 13 Indian shares rose 0.5 percent early on Friday, led by Tata Motors, Tata Steel and Coal India.

At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was up 0.47 percent at 16,107.13 points with 25 of its components in the green.

The 50-share NSE index was up 0.5 percent at 4,856. (Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)