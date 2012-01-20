BUZZ-India bank stocks fall after recent gains; farm loan waivers weigh
** Indian bank stocks fall, with the Nifty PSU bank index down as much as 1.34 pct, while the Nifty Bank index slips as much as 0.62 pct
MUMBAI Jan 20 Indian shares rose early on Friday with Wipro, the country's No. 3 software services exporter, rallying 3.5 percent after its quarter earnings almost met market expectations.
At 9:18 a.m. (0348 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was up 0.54 percent at 16,736.1, with 22 of its components rising.
The 50-share NSE index was up 0.44 percent at 5,040.15. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
** Indian bank stocks fall, with the Nifty PSU bank index down as much as 1.34 pct, while the Nifty Bank index slips as much as 0.62 pct
June 9 Indian shares edged up on Friday, rebounding from losses earlier in the session as European shares showed a muted reaction to the U.K. elections that resulted in a hung parliament, but indexes still posted their first weekly fall in five.