MUMBAI Jan 25 Indian shares rose in early trade on Wednesday, led by lenders and energy conglomerate Reliance Industries, ahead of the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts.

Top-listed biotechnology company Biocon fell 2.6 percent after its quarterly net profit dropped a worse-than-expected 15.8 percent.

At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was up 0.4 percent at 17,060.19, with 25 of its components rising.

The broader 50-share NSE index also was up 0.4 percent at 5,145.65. (Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)