NEW DELHI Jan 27 Indian shares rose 1 percent early on Friday, extending gains to a sixth consecutive session, on rising foreign fund investments.

At 9:18 a.m. (0348 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was up 0.92 percent at 17,233.44, with 26 of its components rising. Index heavyweights energy conglomerate Reliance Industries and software services bellwether Infosys led the rise.

The broader 50-share NSE index was up 0.69 percent at 5,193.80. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)