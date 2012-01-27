BUZZ-India bank stocks fall after recent gains; farm loan waivers weigh
** Indian bank stocks fall, with the Nifty PSU bank index down as much as 1.34 pct, while the Nifty Bank index slips as much as 0.62 pct
NEW DELHI Jan 27 Indian shares rose 1 percent early on Friday, extending gains to a sixth consecutive session, on rising foreign fund investments.
At 9:18 a.m. (0348 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was up 0.92 percent at 17,233.44, with 26 of its components rising. Index heavyweights energy conglomerate Reliance Industries and software services bellwether Infosys led the rise.
The broader 50-share NSE index was up 0.69 percent at 5,193.80. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
June 9 Indian shares edged up on Friday, rebounding from losses earlier in the session as European shares showed a muted reaction to the U.K. elections that resulted in a hung parliament, but indexes still posted their first weekly fall in five.