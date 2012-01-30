NEW DELHI Jan 30 Indian shares fell 0.8
percent early on Monday as profit-taking emerged after more than
11 percent rally this month. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
and top private-sector lender ICICI Bank led
the losses.
State-run energy equipment maker BHEL fell 8.7 percent to
250 rupees after it reported a lower-than-expected 2.1 percent
rise in quarterly profit late on Friday.
NTPC Ltd, the country's top power producer,
dropped 1 percent to 172.30 rupees after it reported late on
Friday a bigger-than-expected 10 percent fall in quarterly net
profit, hurt by a surge in fuel costs. [ID: nL4E8CR4ID]
At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was
down 0.75 percent at 17,105.33, with 23 of its components in the
red.
The broader 50-share NSE index was down 0.83 percent
at 5,162.
(Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)