NEW DELHI Jan 31 Indian shares rose 0.8 percent early on Tuesday, led by Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank, with sentiment helped by gains in other Asian markets on hopes for a Greek debt deal.

State Bank of India, the country's top lender, rose more than 3 percent after it said the Indian government would inject 79 billion rupees ($1.6 billion) into the bank through a share purchase.

At 9:15 a.m. (0345 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was up 0.81 percent at 16,999.43, with all but five of its components rising.

The 50-share NSE index rose 0.76 percent to 5,125.85. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)