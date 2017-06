NEW DELHI Feb 1 Indian shares fell as much as 0.27 percent early on Wednesday as investors turn cautious after a sharp rally in January, with Housing Development Finance Corp and Infosys Ltd leading the losses.

At 9:18 a.m. (0348 GMT),the main 30-share BSE index was down 0.13 percent at 17,172.31, with half of its components falling.

The 50-share NSE index fell 0.2 percent to 5,189.65. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)