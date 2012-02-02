MUMBAI Feb 2 Indian shares rose 0.9 percent early on Thursday after strong manufacturing data from India and China to Germany bolstered risk appetite.

Software services company Mahindra Satyam Ltd rose more than 5 percent after it reported a stronger-than-expected five-fold jump in quarterly net profit, helped by a fall in the value of the rupee.

At 9:18 a.m. (0348 GMT),the main 30-share BSE index was up 0.9 percent at 17,458.71, with 29 of its components rising.

The 50-share NSE index was up 0.8 percent to 5,277.70. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)