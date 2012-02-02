MUMBAI Feb 2 Indian shares rose 0.9
percent early on Thursday after strong manufacturing data from
India and China to Germany bolstered risk appetite.
Software services company Mahindra Satyam Ltd rose
more than 5 percent after it reported a stronger-than-expected
five-fold jump in quarterly net profit, helped by a fall in the
value of the rupee.
At 9:18 a.m. (0348 GMT),the main 30-share BSE index
was up 0.9 percent at 17,458.71, with 29 of its components
rising.
The 50-share NSE index was up 0.8 percent to
5,277.70.
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)