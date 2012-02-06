MUMBAI Feb 6 Indian shares rose 1 percent
early on Monday after a robust U.S. jobs data bolstered global
risk appetite and lifted Asian markets.
Piramal Healthcare rallied more than 7 percent
after the drugmaker said on Saturday it would buy a 5.5 percent
stake in Vodafone's India unit from Essar for 30 billion
rupees ($616.14 million).
At 9:19 a.m. (0349 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index
was up 1.01 percent at 17,787.26, with 27 of its
components advancing.
The 50-share NSE index was up 0.97 percent
at 5,376.60.
($1 = 48.69 rupees)
(Reporting by Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)