MUMBAI Feb 6 Indian shares rose 1 percent early on Monday after a robust U.S. jobs data bolstered global risk appetite and lifted Asian markets.

Piramal Healthcare rallied more than 7 percent after the drugmaker said on Saturday it would buy a 5.5 percent stake in Vodafone's India unit from Essar for 30 billion rupees ($616.14 million).

At 9:19 a.m. (0349 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was up 1.01 percent at 17,787.26, with 27 of its components advancing.

The 50-share NSE index was up 0.97 percent at 5,376.60. ($1 = 48.69 rupees) (Reporting by Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)