MUMBAI Feb 7 Indian shares rose 0.3 percent early on Tuesday, led by index heavyweight Reliance Industries, continuing a five-day rally ahead of the release of the government's GDP growth estimate for the current financial year

Reliance, India's biggest company by market capitalization, was up 0.4 percent after Goldman Sachs upgraded the refiner to buy.

At 9:16 a.m. (0346 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was up 0.28 percent at 17,755.82, with 23 of its components advancing.

The 50-share NSE index was up 0.18 percent at 5,371.60. (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)