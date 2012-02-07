BUZZ-India bank stocks fall after recent gains; farm loan waivers weigh
** Indian bank stocks fall, with the Nifty PSU bank index down as much as 1.34 pct, while the Nifty Bank index slips as much as 0.62 pct
MUMBAI Feb 7 Indian shares rose 0.3 percent early on Tuesday, led by index heavyweight Reliance Industries, continuing a five-day rally ahead of the release of the government's GDP growth estimate for the current financial year
Reliance, India's biggest company by market capitalization, was up 0.4 percent after Goldman Sachs upgraded the refiner to buy.
At 9:16 a.m. (0346 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was up 0.28 percent at 17,755.82, with 23 of its components advancing.
The 50-share NSE index was up 0.18 percent at 5,371.60. (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
** Indian bank stocks fall, with the Nifty PSU bank index down as much as 1.34 pct, while the Nifty Bank index slips as much as 0.62 pct
June 9 Indian shares edged up on Friday, rebounding from losses earlier in the session as European shares showed a muted reaction to the U.K. elections that resulted in a hung parliament, but indexes still posted their first weekly fall in five.