(Corrects ACC share price)
NEW DELHI Feb 10 Indian shares turned
positive after opening lower on Friday as investors awaited for
direction from December industrial output data, due around 0530
GMT.
Cement maker ACC rose 2 percent to 1,417.90 rupees
after the company reported higher-than-expected 86 percent rise
in December-quarter profit.
Tata Steel Ltd, which fell 4 percent in pre-open
trade after reporting its first quarterly loss in more than two
years, rebounded and was trading more than 1 percent higher.
At 9:18 a.m. (0348 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index
was up 0.25 percent at 17,875.26, with two-thirds of
its components in the green. The 50-share NSE index was
up 0.14 percent at 5,420.15.
(Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)