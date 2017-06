NEW DELHI Feb 13 Indian shares provisionally closed 0.06 percent up on Monday, as improved global sentiments on hopes of stability in Greece eased worries over weak domestic corporate earnings.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended up 11.06 points at 17,759.75, with 18 of its components closing in the green.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally rose 0.02 percent to 5,382.55. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; editing by Malini Menon)