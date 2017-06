MUMBAI, March 9 India's main stock index provisionally closed 2.11 percent higher on Friday, led by ICICI Bank, top mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp and engineering conglomorate Larsen & Toubro.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally gained 362.38 points to 17,507.90, with 24 of its components rising.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally closed up 2.17 percent at 5,333.55 points. (Reporting by Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)