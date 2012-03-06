MUMBAI, March 6 Indian shares fell 0.8
percent early on Tuesday, led by losses in top lender State Bank
of India, as investors were cautious ahead of the
election results in the crucial northern state of Uttar Pradesh.
The results expected by noon (0630 GMT) would give clues on
the Congress-led federal coalition's ability to push through
stalled reforms to boost flagging economic growth.
At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the benchmark 30-share BSE index
was down 0.81 percent at 17,221.68, with all but four
of its components in the negative territory.
The 50-share NSE index fell 0.8 percent to 5,238.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)