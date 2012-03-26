(Repeats to attach to alert)
MUMBAI, March 26 Indian shares fell nearly 2
percent to its lowest close in two months on Monday, hit by
uncertainty over short-term capital gains taxes for derivative
products sold to foreign investors.
Brokers circulated notes on Friday and Monday warning
certain provisions in the 2012/13 federal budget announced
earlier this month raised the prospect the government could tax
so-called participatory notes, or P-Notes, through which some
foreign investors buy into Indian equities.
Banking stocks were among the biggest decliners, hit as well
by caution ahead of the government's borrowing calendar due this
week.
The main 30-share BSE index provisionally fell 1.84
percent to 17,041.83 points, while the 50-share Nifty index
lost 1.86 percent to 5,180.10 points.
(Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra; Editing by
Rafael Nam)