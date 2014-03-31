MUMBAI, March 31 Indian shares edged higher on Monday, hitting a sixth consecutive record high and their best monthly gain since October as strong foreign buying has sparked a rally in blue chips, especially those dependant on the domestic economy.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed up 0.21 percent at 22,386.27 while the broader NSE index closed 0.12 percent higher at 6,704.20 points.

The NSE provisionally rose 6.8 percent in March, its best performance since a 9.8 percent gain in October. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)