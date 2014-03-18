MUMBAI, March 18 Indian shares rallied to record highs on Tuesday as strong buying by foreign investors continued to bolster blue chips in the lead-up to general elections, especially companies more geared towards the domestic economy such as HDFC Bank.

Still, a bout of profit-taking erased most of the gains by the end of the session as the recent pace of gains is raising the prospect of near-term consolidation.

India's broader NSE index provisionally ended up 0.19 percent after gaining as much as 1.1 percent to a record high of 6,574.95, surpassing its previous record high hit on March 11.

The benchmark BSE index rose 0.06 percent after rising as much as 1.1 percent to an all-time high of 22,040.72, above its previous record hit on March 10. (Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)