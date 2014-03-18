MUMBAI, March 18 Indian shares rallied to record
highs on Tuesday as strong buying by foreign investors continued
to bolster blue chips in the lead-up to general elections,
especially companies more geared towards the domestic economy
such as HDFC Bank.
Still, a bout of profit-taking erased most of the gains by
the end of the session as the recent pace of gains is raising
the prospect of near-term consolidation.
India's broader NSE index provisionally ended up
0.19 percent after gaining as much as 1.1 percent to a record
high of 6,574.95, surpassing its previous record high hit on
March 11.
The benchmark BSE index rose 0.06 percent after
rising as much as 1.1 percent to an all-time high of 22,040.72,
above its previous record hit on March 10.
(Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)