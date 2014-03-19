MUMBAI, March 19 India's BSE index ended flat on Wednesday, off the record highs hit a day earlier, as IT outsourcing companies fell on concerns about their revenue outlooks, while investors also booked profits in recent outperformers such as ONGC.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.01 percent higher at 21,834.69, while the broader NSE index ended 0.11 percent up at 6,524.05.

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services provisionally closed 3.97 percent down. They fell as much as 5.1 percent, sparking falls across India's IT outsourcing sector after analysts cited the company as saying revenue growth could be weakening from the previous quarter. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)