MUMBAI, March 20 Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, retreating further from record highs hit at the start of the week, on worries U.S. interest rates would rise sooner than expected and dent the appeal of higher-yielding emerging markets.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.37 percent lower at 21,753.12, while the broader NSE index ended 0.63 percent down at 6,483.10.

Recent outperforming blue chips such as banks and infrastructure stocks were among the leading losers after strong gains this month had sent the BSE and NSE indexes to record highs on Tuesday. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)