MUMBAI, March 21 Indian shares edged higher on Friday, but continued to stay away from their record highs hit early in the week, as investors booked profits in some recent outperformers such as ONGC while buying into relative underperformers such as Tata Motors.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally rose 0.08 percent to 21,756.87, while the broader NSE index gained 0.16 percent to 6,493.20.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd fell 2.4 percent, but Tata Motors Ltd rose 2.5 percent. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)