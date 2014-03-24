MUMBAI, March 24 Indian shares jumped nearly 1.5 percent on Monday to record highs, surpassing their previous all-time highs hit just last week, as lenders including ICICI Bank extended a recent rally on the back of strong foreign investor flows.

The broader NSE index ended 1.34 percent higher after marking a lifetime high of 6,591.50, while the benchmark BSE index finished 1.38 percent up after touching a record high of 22,074.34, surpassing their previous milestones hit on March 18.

Banks led the gains on optimism about a recovery in the domestic economy and bets the Reserve Bank of India would keep interest rates on hold for now at its policy review on April 1.

The NSE bank index provisionally rose 2.9 percent, with ICICI Bank Ltd rising 3.6 percent while HDFC Bank gained 2.8 percent after marking its record high of 752.90 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)