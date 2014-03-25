MUMBAI, March 25 Indian shares ended flat on Tuesday after hitting record highs as blue chips such as ICICI Bank extended recent gains, bolstered by buying from foreign institutional investors.

The NSE index provisionally ended 0.1 percent higher after marking its all-time high of 6,595.55, while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.06 percent lower after marking a record high of 22,079.96, surpassing their previous all-time highs hit on Monday.

However, sharp falls in Reliance Industries Ltd and Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) following an unexpected request by the Election Commission late on Monday for the government to defer a rise in gas prices, prevented any meaningful upside.

ICICI Bank Ltd provisionally gained 1.2 percent, while ITC Ltd rose 0.9 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)