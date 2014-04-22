MUMBAI, April 22 Indian shares ended flat on Tuesday after hitting record highs for a second consecutive session as the momentum waned ahead of the expiry of monthly derivative contracts and on expectations that current levels sufficiently price in fundamentals.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.03 percent lower at 22,758.37 after gaining as much as 0.39 percent to an all-time high of 22,853.03.

The broader NSE index closed 0.03 percent lower at 6,815.35. It had earlier advanced as much as 0.3 percent to hit a record high of 6,838. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)