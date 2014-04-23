MUMBAI, April 23 Indian shares hit record highs for a third consecutive session on Wednesday as infrastructure-related companies such as Larsen & Toubro extended recent gains, offsetting profit-taking in other outperformers such as Tata Motors.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.52 percent higher at 22,876.54. The index had advanced as much as 0.63 percent earlier in the day to a record high of 22,912.52.

The broader NSE index closed 0.37 percent higher at 6,840.80, after gaining as much as 0.68 percent to a life high of 6,861.60. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)