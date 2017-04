MUMBAI May 9 India's benchmark BSE index gained as much as 2.74 percent on Friday to a record high on hopes the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party would win a majority in elections set to conclude next week, sending blue chips such as ICICI Bank sharply higher.

The index gained as much as 2.74 percent to 22,955.99, surpassing its earlier record high of 22,939.31 hit on April 25.

Banking stocks were among the leading gainers, with the National Stock Exchange banking sub-index rising as much as 4.4 percent to a record high. ICICI Bank rose 5.92 percent. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)