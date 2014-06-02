MUMBAI, June 2 India's benchmark BSE index rose as much as 2 percent on Monday, heading for its biggest daily gain in three weeks, as Larsen & Toubro surged after its quarterly earnings beat estimates while state-run banks rallied on hopes the government would consider selling some of its holdings.

The BSE index was up 1.9 percent at 0950 GMT, while the broader NSE index was higher 1.8 percent.

Larsen & Toubro rose 6.5 percent, while State Bank of India gained 4 percent. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)