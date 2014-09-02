BRIEF-Vardhman Special Steels appoints Sachit Jain as vice-chairman
* Says appointment of Sachit Jain, managing director as vice-chairman of the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, Sept 2 India's benchmark BSE index on Tuesday breached the psychologically key level of 27,000 points for the first time to hit its third consecutive record high as blue-chips such as HDFC Bank gained after recent data raises hopes about the economy.
The BSE rose as much as 0.5 percent to a record high of 27,002.75 points.
The milestone came a day after the broader NSE index surpassed the 8,000 point level for the first time. The index on Tuesday hit a record high at 8,076.65 points.
HDFC Bank rose 1.8 percent while Cipla gained 6.5 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)
* Says appointment of Sachit Jain, managing director as vice-chairman of the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
By Susan Mathew April 28 Southeast Asian stock markets held steady on Friday with Singapore logging its fourth straight month of gains, while Indonesia posted its third straight winning month. Singapore shares eked out a small gain in the session despite data showing a rise in unemployment rate. Financials rose, with DBS Group adding 0.7 percent and United Overseas Bank 1.5 percent. The city-state's overall unemployment rate edged up to 2.3 percent in the first quarte