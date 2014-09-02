MUMBAI, Sept 2 India's benchmark BSE index on Tuesday breached the psychologically key level of 27,000 points for the first time to hit its third consecutive record high as blue-chips such as HDFC Bank gained after recent data raises hopes about the economy.

The BSE rose as much as 0.5 percent to a record high of 27,002.75 points.

The milestone came a day after the broader NSE index surpassed the 8,000 point level for the first time. The index on Tuesday hit a record high at 8,076.65 points.

HDFC Bank rose 1.8 percent while Cipla gained 6.5 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)