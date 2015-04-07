MUMBAI, April 7 Indian shares ended flat on Tuesday, rebounding from earlier losses on the back of a late rally in metals and mining stocks such as Jindal Steel and Power Ltd that had lagged the index in recent weeks.

That late spurt help indexes recover from earlier disappointment, when the NSE index had fallen as much as 0.8 percent, led by a decline in lenders after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) left interest rates on hold.

The BSE index rose 0.04 percent to end at 28,516.59, while the NSE index ended flat at 8,660.30.

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, which has lost close to 17 percent of its share price in the last one month, gained 6.8 percent in the session.

Tata Steel Ltd ended 5.1 percent higher, while Sesa Sterlite Ltd closed up 3.6 percent.

For stocks see (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)