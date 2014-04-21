MUMBAI, April 21 India's NSE index gained as much as 0.64 percent on Monday to hit a record high as lenders such as Axis Bank rallied ahead of their earnings results, while strong gains in debt markets reduced concerns about potential losses in the sector's bond portfolios.

The NSE rose to a record high of 6,822.60, surpassing its previous all-time high of 6,819.05 hit on April 10.

Axis Bank Ltd rose 2.9 percent ahead of its earnings results due on Friday. State Bank of India advanced 2.6 percent.

The benchmark BSE index gained 0.6 percent, hovering just below its record high of 22,792.49 points hit on April 10. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)