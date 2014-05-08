MUMBAI May 8 Indian shares edged up on
Thursday, recovering slightly from the 1-1/2 month closing low
hit in the prior session, as investors picked up some of the
battered stocks but also continued to book profits ahead of
crucial election results next week.
Investors picked up some of the recently battered shares
such as Wipro Ltd, which gained 0.97 percent after
losing 11.6 percent since April 16, while Housing Development
and Finance Corp ended 0.3 percent lower.
The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.09
percent higher at 22,344.04, while the broader NSE index
ended 0.11 percent higher at 6,659.85.
