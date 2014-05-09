MUMBAI May 9 Indian shares hit a record high on
Friday, posting their biggest daily gains since September on
hopes the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party would win a majority
in elections set to conclude next week, sending blue-chips such
as ICICI Bank sharply higher.
The benchmark BSE index rose as much as 3.15
percent to a record high at 23,048.49, surpassing its previous
high of 22,939.31 hit on April 25. It ended up a provisional 2.9
percent.
The broader NSE index rose as much as 3.18 percent
to as high as 6,871.35, surpassing its previous all-time high at
6,869.85 on April 25. It rose 2.99 percent.
Both indexes posted their biggest single-day gains since
Sept. 19, 2013.
Banking stocks gained the most with the NSE banking
sub-index gaining 5.5 percent to hit a record high at
13,814.25. ICICI Bank surged 7.2 percent.
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anand Basu)