MUMBAI, June 10 Indian shares ended flat on Tuesday after hitting record highs for the third consecutive session on the back of gains in defensive stocks such as healthcare and technology firms, while profit-taking weighed on the broader market.

India's benchmark BSE index rose as much as 0.51 percent to hit a record high of 25,711.11, while the broader NSE index gained as much as 0.37 percent to hit an all-time high of 7,683.20.

The BSE index provisionally closed 0.01 percent higher at 25,583.69, while the NSE index edged up 0.02 percent to 7,656.40. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anand Basu)