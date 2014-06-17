BRIEF-India's S. Chand to raise $34 mln from IPO anchor investors
* Allots 3.26 million equity shares at 670 rupees per share for about 2.19 billion rupees to 15 IPO anchor investors Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal)
MUMBAI, June 17 Indian shares gained on Tuesday, snapping two days of falls and recovering from a 1-1/2 week low hit in the previous session, helped by gains in upstream oil and gas companies such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp and Reliance Industries Ltd on expectation of margin expansion after a surge in international oil prices.
The benchmark BSE index provisionally gained 1.31 percent to 25,521.19, while the broader NSE index ended 1.3 percent higher at 7,631.70.
Shares of ONGC gained 4.43 percent while Reliance closed 2.6 percent higher. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Indexes up: Dow 1.07 pct, S&P 0.54 pct, Nasdaq 0.5 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)