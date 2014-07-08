MUMBAI, July 8 Indian shares fell more than 2 percent on Tuesday, heading towards their biggest single-day fall in over 10 months as a lower-than-expected railway budget outlay sparked worries about subdued government expenditure in the federal budget due on Thursday.

Among blue-chips, Larsen & Toubro fell 4.5 percent while Reliance Industries lost 3.3 percent.

The broader NSE index fell 2.4 percent, while the benchmark BSE index lost 2.2 percent, heading towards their biggest single-day fall since Sept. 3, 2013. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)