MUMBAI, July 30 Indian shares ended higher on Wednesday, snapping two days of falls on gains in blue-chips such as Bharti Airtel, Lupin and Dr Reddy's Laboratories after their earnings beat estimates.

The broader NSE index provisionally closed 0.55 percent higher at 7,791.40, while the benchmark BSE index gained 0.37 percent to 26,087.42.

Shares in Bharti Airtel Ltd gained 5.5 percent. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)