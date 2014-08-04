MUMBAI Aug 4 Indian shares ended higher on Monday, snapping two days of falls as software services exporters such as Infosys rallied on a weaker rupee while lenders gained a day before the central bank's policy review.

The broader NSE index provisionally gained 1.12 percent to 7,687.40, while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.95 percent higher 25,723.16.

Shares in Infosys Ltd gained 3.56 percent. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)