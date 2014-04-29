MUMBAI, April 29 Indian shares fell for a third straight session on Tuesday, continuing to retreat from record highs hit last week to mark their lowest close in 1-1/2 weeks as lenders including HDFC Bank were hit after foreign investors sold index futures.

HDFC Bank Ltd provisionally fell 1.1 percent, while State Bank of India ended lower 2.1 percent.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.73 percent lower and the broader NSE index lost 0.68 percent, marking their lowest close since April 16. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)