MUMBAI, June 3 Indian shares rose to a record close on Tuesday as metal firms such as Tata Steel surged on improving China's factory and services data, with sentiment also supported after the central bank kept rates on hold and toned down its inflation rhetoric.

Tata Steel provisionally rose 6.7 percent while Sesa Sterlite ended higher 6 percent.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally rose 0.7 percent to a record closing high of 24,858.59, surpassing its previous milestone set on May 26.

The broader NSE index gained 0.7 percent to a record closing high of 7,415.85, surpassing its previous record hit on May 23. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)