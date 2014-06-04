US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
MUMBAI, June 4 Indian shares fell on Wednesday, retreating from record closing highs hit in the previous session as exporters including IT companies such as Tata Consultancy Services fell on continued churn to domestic-oriented stocks on hopes of a revival in the economy.
Tata Consultancy Services provisionally fell 1.9 percent while Infosys ended 0.8 percent lower.
The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.21 percent lower, while the broader NSE index lost 0.18 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss