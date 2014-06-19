MUMBAI, June 19 Indian shares fell for a second straight session on Thursday, as oil stocks such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp slumped on worries that higher gas pricing may be allowed only for incremental output while violence in Iraq continued to weigh.

ONGC provisionally fell 4.8 percent while Reliance Industries ended lower 2.5 percent.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.23 percent lower while the broader NSE index lost 0.31 percent, after marking their lowest intraday level in nearly a week. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)