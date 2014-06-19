US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
MUMBAI, June 19 Indian shares fell for a second straight session on Thursday, as oil stocks such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp slumped on worries that higher gas pricing may be allowed only for incremental output while violence in Iraq continued to weigh.
ONGC provisionally fell 4.8 percent while Reliance Industries ended lower 2.5 percent.
The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.23 percent lower while the broader NSE index lost 0.31 percent, after marking their lowest intraday level in nearly a week. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss