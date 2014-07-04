MUMBAI, July 4 India's NSE index rose to a record high on Friday as blue-chips such as Reliance Industries rose on continued optimism ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's maiden budget next week.

The broader NSE index rose as much as 0.56 percent to touch a record high of 7,758, while the BSE index is up 0.6 percent and is also a few points away from its record high hit on Thursday.

Reliance Industries rose 2.5 percent, while HDFC Bank rose 2.4 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Indulal PM; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)